Balkan Mining Appoints New Chair, Boosts Exploration Efforts

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd has appointed Mr. Agha Shahzad Pervez as the new Non-Executive Chairman while embarking on strategic exploration initiatives across its Ontario properties. The company completed a $750,000 private placement to bolster its exploration activities and project generation efforts in Canada. This financial move and board restructuring are set to enhance the focus on its most promising exploration projects.

