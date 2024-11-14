Balkan Mining Advances Ontario Lithium Projects

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (AU:BMM) has released an update.

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd has completed a promising fieldwork program at its Tango and Barbara Lake lithium projects in Ontario, targeting high-priority lithium-rich pegmatites. The company collected a total of 48 rock chip and soil samples, which are now being analyzed for geochemical properties with results expected in December 2024. These developments highlight the potential of BMM’s Ontario lithium ventures, sparking interest in the prolific lithium belt.

