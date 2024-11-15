Baker Hughes reports U.S. rig count down 1 to 584 rigs

Baker Hughes (BKR) reports that the U.S. rig count is down 1 from last week to 584 with oil rigs down 1 to 478, gas rigs down 1 to 101 and miscellaneous rigs up 1 to 5. The U.S. Rig Count is down 34 rigs from last year’s count of 618 with oil rigs down 22, gas rigs down 13 and miscellaneous rigs up 1. The U.S. Offshore Rig Count is unchanged at 14, down 5 year-over-year. The Canada Rig Count is down 7 from last week to 200, with oil rigs down 5 to 137, gas rigs down 2 to 63 and miscellaneous rigs unchanged at 0. The Canada Rig Count is up 4 from last year’s count of 196 with oil rigs up 14, gas rigs down 10 and miscellaneous rigs unchanged.

