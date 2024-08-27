News & Insights

Markets

Baiyu To Acquire Shenzhen Jintongyuan For RMB750 Mln

August 27, 2024 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Baiyu Holdings, Inc. (BYU), a B2B bulk commodity e-commerce platform, announced on Tuesday that through its wholly owned subsidiary Shenzhen Baiyu Jucheng Data Technology Co., LTD., has a inked a deal with Shenzhen Jintongyuan Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd., a Chinese maker of high-performance energy storage batteries.

With this, Baiyu will buy Jintongyuan for a cash consideration of RMB 750 million, payable in installments.

The acquisition, to be closed in or around September, aims a pivotal milestone of the acquirer's strategy to expand into the renewable energy storage battery market.

Ouyang Renmei, CEO of Baiyu, said: "The acquisition represents substantial progress in our expansion into the energy storage and lithium battery industries. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision of a growth model centered on reduction, high efficiency, reuse, and recycling - an approach of strategically significance for global environmental optimization and carbon emission reduction."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.