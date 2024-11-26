News & Insights

Stocks

Baird says ‘comfortable’ buying Dick’s Sporting on any pullback after Q3 results

November 26, 2024 — 01:50 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird notes that Dick’s Sporting (DKS) reported solid results and “prudent outlook.” The company reported a modest Q3 beat, with comp/margin upside partially offset by higher SG&A as the company continues to strategically reinvest to fuel long-term growth, the firm says. Baird notes top-line momentum remains impressive, albeit Q3’s -0.6% transaction comp stole some luster. Inventory build also has the market on edge, but the increase was a conscious decision to lean into key items/categories, Baird argues. Net, with valuation undemanding and Q4’s top-line guide seemingly conservative, the firm is “comfortable accumulating shares on pullbacks.” Baird has a Neutral rating on the shares with a price target of $235.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DKS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DKS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.