Baird Initiates Coverage of V2X (VVX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of V2X (NYSE:VVX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.19% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for V2X is $63.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.19% from its latest reported closing price of $64.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for V2X is 4,187MM, an increase of 1.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in V2X. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 5.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVX is 0.36%, an increase of 12.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 32,804K shares. The put/call ratio of VVX is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aip holds 18,967K shares representing 60.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 488K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares , representing an increase of 12.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 27.36% over the last quarter.

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 437K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares , representing a decrease of 6.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 0.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 428K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares , representing an increase of 25.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 34.57% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 391K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVX by 3.96% over the last quarter.

V2X Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vectrusis a leading provider of global service solutions with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital integration servicesprimarily to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to its clients' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 7,100 employees spanning 148 locations in 26 countries and territories. In 2020, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.