Baird: Google’s Gemini Ranks GPT-4 as Top LLM

Tech giant Alphabet (GOOGL) appears to have had a slightly embarrassing moment today after investment firm Baird said that Google’s Gemini AI chatbot ranked OpenAI’s GPT-4 as the most advanced large language model (LLM). Interestingly, analyst Colin Sebastian asked Gemini to make a list of the top LLM models, and OpenAI’s GPT-4 took the lead, with Google’s PaLM2 lagging behind it in second. Anthropic’s Claude 2 and Meta’s (META) LLaMA 2 were also included in the top four.

Although today’s news is more of a humorous development rather than a needle-moving catalyst, it’s worth noting that Gemini has been trained on vast quantities of data. This implies that there is data out there suggesting that GPT-4 may actually be the top LLM. In fact, a quick look at Google’s website traffic compared to Microsoft’s (MSFT) search engine Bing–Microsoft is a big backer of OpenAI and has incorporated its LLMs into Bing–paints an interesting picture.

Google’s website traffic peaked in October 2023, based on the image above, and has been trending downward ever since. In addition, total estimated visits seem to have dipped below last year’s figures, which are represented by the grey line. On the other hand, Bing’s traffic is currently at a peak, based on the image below, thanks to an uptrend in visits following an initial dip from its previous peak in October 2023. This could indicate that users prefer OpenAI’s LLMs over Google’s. If this is the case, it’s possible to see these trends continue going forward.

Which Is the Best Technology Stock to Invest in?

Turning to Wall Street, out of the two tech stocks mentioned above, analysts think that GOOGL stock has more room to run than MSFT. In fact, GOOGL’s price target of $204.74 per share implies almost 26% upside versus MSFT’s 24%.

