Bain Capital Specialty Finance reports Q3 EPS 51c, consensus 50c

Reports Q3 net asset value per share $17.76 vs. $17.70 in the previous quarter. “BCSF delivered another strong quarter of earnings driven by high net investment income, net asset value growth, and continued healthy credit performance,” said Michael Ewald, CEO of BCSF. “We also had an active quarter of new origination activity supported by our dedicated Private Credit Group’s global and longstanding presence in the core middle market. Looking forward, we believe the Company remains well-positioned to capitalize on attractive investment opportunities.”

