Baillie Gifford Director Acquires Shares in Growth Trust

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC has announced that Director Andrew Keith Watkins acquired 10,000 ordinary shares at a price of £0.8502 per share. The transaction took place on November 26, 2024, on the London Stock Exchange. This acquisition reflects a personal investment in the company’s growth potential.

