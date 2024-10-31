News & Insights

Bailador Divests Stake in SiteMinder Limited

October 31, 2024 — 08:19 pm EDT

SiteMinder Limited (AU:SDR) has released an update.

Bailador Technology Investments Limited has sold its holding of 3,007,519 ordinary shares in SiteMinder Limited, marking the end of its substantial interest in the company. The disposal, valued at over $20 million, indicates a significant shift in Bailador’s investment strategy. This move may capture the attention of investors monitoring changes in shareholder dynamics within the financial markets.

