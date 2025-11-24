BAE Systems to Supply 44 Additional CV90MkIIIC Vehicles to Denmark

BAE Systems plc (BAESY) recently won a deal from the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation to supply 44 additional CV90MkIIIC infantry fighting vehicles. The deal is valued at roughly $450 million, including spares, support, logistics and training.

This follows a 2024 contract for 115 CV90s, bringing the Royal Danish Army’s total CV90MkIIIC fleet to 159. The expanded order effectively replaces the planned mid-life upgrade of the existing CV9035DK vehicles and underscores Denmark’s commitment to modernizing its military capabilities with advanced technology.

BAE Systems’ CV90: A Proven Modern Combat Vehicle

The CV90 platform is designed for exceptional mobility and agility, meeting a broad range of land and air transport requirements for easy deployment. It delivers strong performance across challenging terrain, giving troops a clear tactical advantage.

BAE Systems’ CV90 infantry fighting vehicles deliver top-tier combat performance in the 20-38-ton class and can accommodate a broad array of weapon systems, giving land forces versatile, all-target capability worldwide.

With more than 1,900 vehicles ordered across 17 variants, the CV90 vehicle has accumulated more than 8 million kilometers of operational experience. It is in service with 10 European countries, eight of them NATO members, and has been deployed in Afghanistan, Ukraine and operations in Liberia.

Expanding Opportunities for BAESY and Other Defense Stocks

Rising security threats are prompting nations to bolster their military strength, with defense budgets increasingly focused on modernizing equipment with advanced technologies to maintain a capable and competitive force. Armored combat vehicles, in particular, are seeing strong investment due to their versatility and essential role in ground operations.

Per the reports from the Mordor Intelligence firm, the global armored vehicle market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.66% during 2025-2030. Such strong market trends point to significant growth potential for BAE Systems, given its strong foothold in the armored vehicle segment.

Other defense majors that are likely to reap the benefits of the expanding armored fighting vehicle market are General Dynamics Corp. (GD), RTX Corporation (RTX) and Textron Inc. (TXT).

General Dynamics’ Land Systems unit is a global leader in designing, engineering, producing, supporting, and sustaining tracked and wheeled military equipment. Its product portfolio, which includes the M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank, the Stryker and LAV family of wheeled vehicles and the AJAX armored brigade of fighting vehicles, enjoys strong demand in the military landscape.

GD’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 12.81%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $51.97 billion, which calls for an increase of 8.9%.

RTX’s XM30 Combat Vehicle is a next-generation tracked and armored fighting vehicle designed to meet the crucial problems of the future battlefield. It offers unrivaled troop protection and incorporates technology to keep men and women in armor ahead of the enemy.

RTX boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.35%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $87.04 billion, which calls for an increase of 7.8%.

Textron's COMMANDO armored vehicle series offers the best combination of combat-proven lethality, survivability, mobility and sustainability. This vehicle can also be used as an ambulance, armored personnel carrier or support utility vehicle in a variety of configurations.

Textron boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.03%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pegged at $14.80 billion, which suggests an increase of 8.1%.

BAESY Stock Price Movement

In the past year, BAE Systems shares have risen 37.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 10.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BAESY’s Zacks Rank

BAE Systems currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.