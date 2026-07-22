Badger Meter Inc. Q2 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) released a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $29.72 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $34.58 million, or $1.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.6% to $222.32 million from $238.10 million last year.

Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.72 Mln. vs. $34.58 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.02 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue: $222.32 Mln vs. $238.10 Mln last year.

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