Badger Meter Inc. Profit Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $27.33 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $38.40 million, or $1.30 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.0% to $202.28 million from $222.21 million last year.

Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $27.33 Mln. vs. $38.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.93 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue: $202.28 Mln vs. $222.21 Mln last year.

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