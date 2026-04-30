Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd Reports Fall In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd (BDGI.TO) reported earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $0.862 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $3.26 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.7% to $203.24 million from $172.63 million last year.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.862 Mln. vs. $3.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $203.24 Mln vs. $172.63 Mln last year.

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