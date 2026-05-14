Backblaze (BLZE) Price Target Increased by 12.95% to 9.53

The average one-year price target for Backblaze (NasdaqGM:BLZE) has been revised to $9.53 / share. This is an increase of 12.95% from the prior estimate of $8.44 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $16.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.30% from the latest reported closing price of $7.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in Backblaze. This is an decrease of 89 owner(s) or 38.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLZE is 0.09%, an increase of 99.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 34,743K shares. The put/call ratio of BLZE is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 3,068K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,065K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 48.22% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,344K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company.

Pillsbury Lake Capital holds 1,729K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,639K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares , representing an increase of 28.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 10.36% over the last quarter.

Whetstone Capital Advisors holds 1,520K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,461K shares , representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLZE by 41.13% over the last quarter.

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