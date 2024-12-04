BabyTree Group Faces Delisting from Hong Kong Exchange

Babytree Group (HK:1761) has released an update.

BabyTree Group is facing the cancellation of its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange due to not meeting the resumption requirements by the deadline. Despite showing improved performance and stable cash flow, the company will no longer have its shares tradeable publicly after December 6, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to seek professional advice regarding the implications of this delisting.

