Babytree Group Faces Board Changes Amid Trading Suspension

Babytree Group has announced the departure of Mr. Chen Guanglei from his role as an independent non-executive director, which has resulted in the company failing to meet certain Hong Kong Stock Exchange regulatory requirements for board composition. The company is actively searching for suitable candidates to fill the vacancies and comply with these regulations. Meanwhile, trading in Babytree’s shares remains suspended, highlighting the importance for investors to stay informed.

