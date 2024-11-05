Babcock & Wilcox Sells Subsidiaries to Auctus Neptune

Babcock & Wilcox Company ( (BW) ) has issued an announcement.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has successfully completed the sale of its Italian and Swedish subsidiaries to Auctus Neptune Holding S.p.A. for approximately €36.7 million, subject to adjustments. This strategic move includes a three-year non-competition and non-solicitation covenant, allowing Babcock & Wilcox to focus on its core Wet and Dry Cooling Business. This transaction showcases the company’s strategic shift and adaptation in the evolving market landscape.
