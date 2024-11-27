Babcock Executives Report Significant Share Transactions

Babcock International (GB:BAB) has released an update.

Babcock International has reported recent share transactions involving key executives. CEO Australasia Andrew Cridland exercised a share award and sold part of the shares to cover costs, retaining the rest, while Chief of Staff Nikki Fox sold shares from the Employee Share Plan. These transactions highlight the company’s ongoing executive engagement with its stock holdings.

