BAB Inc. Q1 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - BAB Inc. (BABB.OB) released a profit for first quarter of $0.119 million

The company's earnings came in at $0.119 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $0.116 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.5% to $0.723 million from $0.757 million last year.

BAB Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.119 Mln. vs. $0.116 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $0.723 Mln vs. $0.757 Mln last year.

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