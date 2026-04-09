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BAB Inc. Q1 Sales Decline

April 09, 2026 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BAB Inc. (BABB.OB) released a profit for first quarter of $0.119 million

The company's earnings came in at $0.119 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $0.116 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.5% to $0.723 million from $0.757 million last year.

BAB Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.119 Mln. vs. $0.116 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $0.723 Mln vs. $0.757 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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