B2Gold’s Q3 Performance and 2024 Outlook

November 06, 2024 — 07:13 pm EST

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) has released an update.

B2Gold Corp reported its Q3 2024 results, highlighting a total gold production of 180,553 ounces, despite challenges at the Fekola Mine. The company remains on track to meet its revised annual gold production guidance, with year-to-date cash operating costs within expectations and all-in sustaining costs below revised projections.

