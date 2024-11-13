News & Insights

B2Gold Reports Promising Exploration at Goose Project

November 13, 2024 — 06:40 pm EST

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) has released an update.

B2Gold Corp. reports promising drilling results from its Goose Project in Nunavut, Canada, indicating potential for extended mine life. The exploration at Nuvuyak and Mammoth targets shows significant high-grade gold mineralization, suggesting strong prospects for future underground mining. The 2024 drilling campaign underscores B2Gold’s strategic focus on enhancing its gold resources.

