B2Gold announces drilling results from 2024 campaign at Goose Project

B2Gold (BTG) is pleased to announce positive exploration drilling results from its 2024 drilling campaign at the Goose Project, part of the Back River Gold District in Nunavut, Canada. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated. For 2024, B2Gold approved a $28 million exploration budget to complete approximately 25,000 meters (“m”) of drilling on the Back River Gold District, including confirmation drilling at the Umwelt deposit, as well as exploration drilling at several Goose Project regional targets that were developed based on structural modelling and geophysical re-processing. As of November 7, 2024, B2Gold had completed 25,126 m of drilling over 68 drill holes at the Goose Project, including 14,480 m over 40 drill holes at the Umwelt deposit, 3,899 m over 14 drill holes at the Llama deposit area, 6,610 m over 13 exploration target drill holes, and 137 m over one metallurgical hole at the Goose Main deposit.

