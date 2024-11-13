News & Insights

Stocks
BTG

B2Gold announces drilling results from 2024 campaign at Goose Project

November 13, 2024 — 06:05 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

B2Gold (BTG) is pleased to announce positive exploration drilling results from its 2024 drilling campaign at the Goose Project, part of the Back River Gold District in Nunavut, Canada. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated. For 2024, B2Gold approved a $28 million exploration budget to complete approximately 25,000 meters (“m”) of drilling on the Back River Gold District, including confirmation drilling at the Umwelt deposit, as well as exploration drilling at several Goose Project regional targets that were developed based on structural modelling and geophysical re-processing. As of November 7, 2024, B2Gold had completed 25,126 m of drilling over 68 drill holes at the Goose Project, including 14,480 m over 40 drill holes at the Umwelt deposit, 3,899 m over 14 drill holes at the Llama deposit area, 6,610 m over 13 exploration target drill holes, and 137 m over one metallurgical hole at the Goose Main deposit.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BTG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.