B of A Securities Upgrades ON Semiconductor (ON)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for ON Semiconductor (NasdaqGS:ON) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.92% Downside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for ON Semiconductor is $68.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.92% from its latest reported closing price of $71.01 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for ON Semiconductor is 10,222MM, an increase of 70.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 816 funds or institutions reporting positions in ON Semiconductor. This is an decrease of 757 owner(s) or 48.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ON is 0.15%, an increase of 32.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.23% to 416,364K shares. The put/call ratio of ON is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 12,355K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,203K shares , representing a decrease of 23.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ON by 68.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,008K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,174K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ON by 44.19% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 10,480K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,750K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,123K shares , representing a decrease of 95.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ON by 41.03% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 6,774K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,165K shares , representing a decrease of 20.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ON by 6.96% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.