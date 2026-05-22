B of A Securities Upgrades Haemonetics (HAE)

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.40% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Haemonetics is $83.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 35.40% from its latest reported closing price of $61.94 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Haemonetics is 1,275MM, a decrease of 4.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haemonetics. This is an decrease of 284 owner(s) or 46.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAE is 0.09%, an increase of 53.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.97% to 52,023K shares. The put/call ratio of HAE is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,561K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,866K shares , representing a decrease of 8.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 33.82% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,357K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,163K shares , representing an increase of 5.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 88.12% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,559K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,090K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,383K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 34.88% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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