B of A Securities Upgrades CubeSmart (CUBE)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.39% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for CubeSmart is $46.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.39% from its latest reported closing price of $42.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CubeSmart is 1,177MM, an increase of 8.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 994 funds or institutions reporting positions in CubeSmart. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUBE is 0.32%, an increase of 15.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.84% to 248,284K shares. The put/call ratio of CUBE is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,690K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,861K shares , representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 10.37% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,341K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,040K shares , representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 20.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,094K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,148K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 22.15% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,727K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,263K shares , representing an increase of 21.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,292K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,814K shares , representing a decrease of 8.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBE by 26.41% over the last quarter.

CubeSmart Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,238 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2020 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

