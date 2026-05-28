B of A Securities Upgrades Agilent Technologies (A)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.82% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Agilent Technologies is $164.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 41.82% from its latest reported closing price of $115.89 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Agilent Technologies is 8,267MM, an increase of 14.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.78, an increase of 2.39% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,093 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agilent Technologies. This is an decrease of 452 owner(s) or 29.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to A is 0.15%, an increase of 22.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.14% to 291,582K shares. The put/call ratio of A is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 18,381K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 14,353K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 12,624K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,148K shares , representing a decrease of 12.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 80.70% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,993K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,144K shares , representing an increase of 9.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in A by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,522K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,426K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 54.29% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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