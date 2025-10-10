B of A Securities Maintains Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.81% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Smith Douglas Homes is $18.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.81% from its latest reported closing price of $15.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Smith Douglas Homes is 1,305MM, an increase of 28.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smith Douglas Homes. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDHC is 0.15%, an increase of 26.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.45% to 12,187K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,604K shares representing 17.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,797K shares , representing a decrease of 12.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDHC by 40.02% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,279K shares representing 14.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,226K shares , representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDHC by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,191K shares representing 13.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,211K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDHC by 87.06% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,134K shares representing 12.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294K shares , representing a decrease of 14.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDHC by 8.24% over the last quarter.

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 836K shares representing 9.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 841K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDHC by 5.52% over the last quarter.

