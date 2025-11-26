B of A Securities Maintains Ambarella (AMBA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Ambarella (NasdaqGS:AMBA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.89% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ambarella is $91.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.10 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 0.89% from its latest reported closing price of $90.97 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ambarella is 500MM, an increase of 33.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.22, an increase of 21.19% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ambarella. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBA is 0.20%, an increase of 6.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 41,928K shares. The put/call ratio of AMBA is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,282K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 21.36% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 1,213K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares , representing an increase of 9.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 7.78% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,108K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares , representing an increase of 8.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 26.71% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,011K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,024K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 30.78% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 987K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 22.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.