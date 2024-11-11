B & S International Predicts Profit Decline Amid Market Challenges

News & Insights

B & S International Holdings Ltd. (HK:1705) has released an update.

B & S International Holdings Ltd. has issued a profit warning, anticipating a 35% to 45% drop in net profit for the six months ending September 2024 compared to the previous year, due to a weakened consumer market in Hong Kong. The company plans to enhance product offerings and marketing strategies while implementing strict cost control measures to counter the challenging economic environment. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the company finalizes its unaudited financial results, expected to be announced by late November.

