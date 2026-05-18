B. Riley Securities Upgrades Zscaler (ZS)

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2026, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Zscaler (NasdaqGS:ZS) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.22% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Zscaler is $227.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 30.22% from its latest reported closing price of $174.67 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Zscaler is 3,137MM, an increase of 4.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.05, a decrease of 7.98% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 785 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zscaler. This is an decrease of 542 owner(s) or 40.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZS is 0.10%, an increase of 63.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.93% to 97,022K shares. The put/call ratio of ZS is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,931K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,661K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,519K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,583K shares , representing an increase of 26.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 16.68% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,925K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,412K shares , representing an increase of 17.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 29.57% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,384K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,402K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 36.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.