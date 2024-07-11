AZZ Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y

AZZ Inc. AZZ reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended May 31, 2024) adjusted earnings of $1.46 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31. The bottom line increased 28.1% year over year.



On a reported basis, the company’s loss was $1.38 per share. Notably, it incurred expenses of $75.2 million related to the redemption premium payment on series A preferred stock.



AZZ’s total sales of $413.2 million beat the consensus estimate of $401 million. Also, the top line increased 5.7% year over year.

Segmental Discussion

Sales from the Metal Coatings segment increased 4.7% year over year to $176.7 million. The sales growth was attributable to higher volume, driven by an increase in infrastructure spending, including construction, bridge and highway, transmission and distribution. EBITDA margin increased 20 basis points year over year to 30.9%.



Sales from the Precoat Metals segment rose 6.5% year over year to $236.6 million. The increase was driven by strength across several end markets like HVAC, construction and recreational transportation. EBITDA margin increased 80 basis points to 20.2% from the year-ago figure.

Margin Profile

AZZ’s cost of sales increased 5.6% year over year to $310.5 million. Selling and administrative expenses increased 4.4% to $32.9 million. Net interest expenses totaled $22.8 million, down 20.6% year over year.



AZZ recorded an operating income of $69.7 million, up 6.4% year over year. The operating margin was 16.9% compared with 16.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of the fiscal first quarter, AZZ had cash and cash equivalents of $10.5 million compared with $3.9 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024 (ended May 2023). Long-term debt (net) was $929.8 million, lower than $952.7 million at the end of fiscal 2024.



In the first three months of fiscal 2025, the company generated net cash of $71.9 million from operating activities compared with $46.9 million in the year-ago period.



In the same period, the company rewarded its shareholders with a dividend payment of $4.3 million.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

Management reaffirmed its financial guidance for fiscal 2025 (ending February 2025). It expects sales to be in the range of $1.525-$1.625 billion compared with $1.537 billion reported in fiscal 2024 (ended February 2024). Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $310 million and $360 million.



AZZ anticipates adjusted earnings per share to be in the band of $4.50-$5.00.

