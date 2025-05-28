Markets
AAL

Azul To Use Chapter 11 Process In The U.S. To Eliminate Over $2.0 Bln Of Debt

May 28, 2025 — 06:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AZUL S.A. (AZUL) has entered into Restructuring Support Agreements with its key financial stakeholders, including its existing bondholders; largest lessor, AerCap; and strategic partners, United Airlines and American Airlines, to effectuate a proactive reorganization process. To implement the Agreements, which include a commitment of approximately $1.6 billion in financing throughout the process, elimination of over $2.0 billion of debt and contemplate further equity financing of up to $950 million upon emergence, Azul is using the Chapter 11 process in the United States.

"AerCap has signed a support agreement with its longstanding partner Azul. As the airline moves through its restructuring process, we are very confident Azul will emerge stronger than ever," said Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AAL
AER
AZUL
UAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.