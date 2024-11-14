News & Insights

Azul SA Achieves Record Revenues and Optimizes Balance Sheet

November 14, 2024 — 07:48 am EST

Azul SA (AZUL) has released an update.

Azul S.A., Brazil’s leading airline, posted record financial results for the third quarter of 2024, with revenues soaring to R$5.1 billion and an impressive EBITDA margin of 32.2%. The company’s strategic initiatives, including cost management and fleet optimization, have driven significant growth despite economic challenges. Additionally, Azul has successfully restructured its financial obligations, enhancing its liquidity and setting the stage for sustained profitability.

