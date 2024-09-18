News & Insights

Azitra's ATR-04 Gets FDA Fast Track Designation For Skin Rash Linked To EGFR Inhibitors

September 18, 2024 — 10:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Azitra, Inc. (AZTR) Wednesday announced the receipt of Fast Track Designation from the FDA for ATR-04, a topical treatment targeting moderate to severe skin rash linked to Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor inhibitors or EGFRi, and their associated dermal toxicity.

ATR-04 is a live biotherapeutic product featuring an engineered strain of Staphylococcus epidermidis.

Azitra intends to begin a Phase 1/2 clinical trial involving patients with skin toxicity from EGFR inhibitors by the end of 2024.

