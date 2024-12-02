Azimut Exploration Begins Major Drilling in Quebec

Azimut Exploration (TSE:AZM) has released an update.

Azimut Exploration has begun a significant diamond drilling program targeting a newly discovered antimony-gold corridor on its Wabamisk Property in Quebec’s James Bay region. With a fully funded $9 million budget, the company aims to explore the corridor’s strike and grade continuity, presenting a rare opportunity due to the critical mineral status and supply shortage risk of antimony. The initial phase of drilling will cover 2,000 meters this year, with an additional 3,000 meters planned for early 2025, contingent on positive results.

