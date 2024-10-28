News & Insights

Azimut Begins Drilling Program on Nickel-Rich Site

October 28, 2024 — 07:04 am EDT

Azimut Exploration (TSE:AZM) has released an update.

Azimut Exploration is set to begin a 2,000-metre maiden diamond drilling program on the Kukamas Property in Quebec, targeting the high-grade Perseus Nickel Zone. The program, in partnership with KGHM International, aims to explore promising geophysical and geochemical targets. The zone has shown significant nickel, copper, and platinum group element grades, indicating a potentially rich mineral system.

