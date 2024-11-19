Azek reports Q4 adjusted EPS 29c, consensus 27c

Reports Q4 revenue $348.2M, consensus $339.99M. “The AZEK (AZEK) team delivered strong financial results that reflect our team’s focus on consistently delivering growth and margin expansion,” said Jesse Singh, CEO of The AZEK Company. “The successful execution of our strategic growth initiatives in fiscal 2024 enabled us to deliver high-single-digit year-over-year Residential sell-through growth and 12% year-over-year net sales growth in a challenging market. Our Deck, Rail & Accessories business, which makes up the majority of the company, grew 18% year-over-year in fiscal year 2024 and is well positioned for 2025. Our focus on manufacturing productivity, sourcing savings, recycling and operating leverage delivered net profit margin expansion of 600 basis points year over year to a record 10.6% and Adjusted EBITDA Margin expansion of 560 basis points year over year to a record 26.3%. We generated strong cash flow, refinanced our debt with more favorable terms, invested in future manufacturing and recycling capacity, and returned $243 million to shareholders through our share repurchase program. Our differentiated top line and bottom line results speak to the effectiveness and resilience of our strategy, the strength of AZEK’s innovative products, and the dedication of our team members and business partners who share our vision. Our multi-year track record of outperformance across various market conditions gives us confidence in our growth and margin expansion through AZEK-specific initiatives in fiscal year 2025 and beyond,” continued Mr. Singh.

