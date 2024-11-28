News & Insights

Ayurcann Holdings Announces Record Growth and Market Leadership

November 28, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (TSE:AYUR) has released an update.

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. has recorded a remarkable 25% revenue growth in Q1 2025, reaching $14.76 million, driven by its strategic focus on innovation and efficiency. The company also leads in the Ontario market as the top producer of vapes and a leading pre-roll manufacturer. With strong brand portfolios and consistent growth, Ayurcann positions itself as a dominant player in the evolving cannabis industry.

