AYI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $191.00, changing hands as high as $193.91 per share. Acuity Brands Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AYI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AYI's low point in its 52 week range is $140.02 per share, with $224.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $193.63.

