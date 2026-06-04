AXT's Order Backlog Surge & Capacity Push Fuel Growth Expectations

AXT AXTI is emerging as one of the most compelling beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout, with demand for its indium phosphide substrates accelerating alongside investments in optical networking and data-center connectivity.

The company reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $26.9 million, up 39.1% year over year and 17% sequentially, driven primarily by indium phosphide sales for AI-related data-center applications. Indium phosphide revenues surged to $13.6 million from $8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting growing adoption across optical transceiver and laser applications.

AXT’s order visibility continues to improve. The company’s indium phosphide backlog exceeded $100 million in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a sharp increase from more than $60 million reported in the previous quarter. Management noted that customers are placing longer-term orders and providing greater visibility into future demand as supply constraints persist across the optical ecosystem.

The company believes demand for AI-driven optical components could expand the substrate market by four to six times over the next three to five years. Visibility now extends into 2027 and beyond, with customers actively discussing long-term capacity needs.

AXT’s growth profile is more closely linked to optical connectivity demand than that of its peers. By comparison, ASE Technology ASX generated 21.2% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter, benefiting from strong AI-related packaging demand and capacity expansion initiatives.

Applied Materials AMAT posted 11.4% revenue growth in its fiscal second quarter and highlighted rising long-term visibility, including customer forecasts extending eight quarters ahead. Both companies are expanding capacity to meet AI demand, but AXT’s backlog growth — from $60 million to more than $100 million within a quarter — stands out as one of the strongest indicators of accelerating demand in the semiconductor materials supply chain.

The market has responded enthusiastically to this momentum. AXTI shares have rallied 557.6% year to date, comfortably outperforming ASX, which gained 148.4%, AMAT, which advanced 94.9%, and the broader Electronics-Semiconductor industry, which rose 68.9%.

YTD Price Performance Comparison



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Capacity Expansion Positioned for Multi-Year Growth

Management has made capacity expansion its top strategic priority. Following a $632.5 million capital raise, the company is aggressively investing to support growing indium phosphide demand and accelerate development of next-generation products, including 6-inch wafers.

Management stated that AXT is running ahead of schedule on plans to double indium phosphide capacity in 2026 compared with fourth-quarter 2025 levels. The company then plans to double capacity again in 2027 through a dedicated indium phosphide manufacturing facility and is already evaluating additional expansion opportunities for 2028.

AXT believes its ability to scale quickly sets it apart from competitors. The company designs and manufactures its own crystal-growth furnaces, controls key raw-material supplies and already has the manufacturing space required for expansion. These advantages reduce reliance on external suppliers and enable management to respond more rapidly to evolving market conditions.

Demand trends appear supportive. Management expects optical component demand to increase substantially as AI infrastructure spending accelerates globally. Beyond traditional pluggable transceivers, AXT sees co-packaged optics (CPO) emerging as a significant growth driver beginning in late 2027.

The company now supplies nearly all major optical customers, including Tier 1 laser manufacturers and transceiver module makers. Demand from China is also accelerating, with revenues from the country's indium phosphide laser market more than doubling sequentially in the first quarter and expected to double again in the second quarter.

Profitability Improves Alongside Growth

The surge in demand is translating into better profitability. Adjusted gross margin improved to 29.9% in the first quarter from 21.5% in the previous quarter and negative 6.1% a year earlier. The company also moved close to adjusted breakeven, reporting a loss of 1 cent per share compared with a loss of 5 cents in the prior quarter.

Management expects sequential revenue growth in the second quarter, driven primarily by indium phosphide demand. The company indicated that the second quarter should represent the largest indium phosphide revenue quarter in AXT’s history, while continued manufacturing efficiencies and better fixed-cost absorption are expected to support further margin expansion.

AXT Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AXT Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AXT Inc Quote

Challenges Remain

Despite the favorable outlook, investors should remain aware of several risks. Export permits remain the largest near-term uncertainty. Management repeatedly emphasized that permit approvals and timing remain difficult to predict and continue to influence revenue realization. Growth in gallium arsenide and certain international shipments also remains dependent on obtaining permits.

Execution risk remains an important consideration. The company is undertaking an aggressive multiyear capacity expansion plan, and delays in facility construction, equipment installation or customer qualification could hinder its growth objectives. While AI-related demand remains strong, any slowdown in data-center spending or optical component adoption could temper future capacity requirements.

What Do Zacks Estimates Say for AXTI?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXT's earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 168.3% in 2026 and 140.5% in 2027. The chart below illustrates how these estimates have changed over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

AXT appears well positioned to capitalize on one of the fastest-growing segments of the semiconductor value chain. The company is benefiting from surging demand for indium phosphide substrates, record order backlog, expanding customer relationships and increasing visibility into future orders. Management’s commitment to doubling capacity in both 2026 and 2027 demonstrates confidence that AI-driven optical infrastructure demand is still in its early stages.

While export permit uncertainties and execution risks warrant monitoring, AXT’s expanding backlog, strengthening profitability and differentiated supply-chain capabilities support a favorable long-term outlook. Given its strong growth trajectory and Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AXTI remains an attractive investment opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the AI and optical networking buildout. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.