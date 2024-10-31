AXT Inc. reports Q3 adjusted EPS (5c), consensus (7c)

Reports Q3 revenue $23.6M, consensus $25.98M. “Q3 came in largely in line with our expectations, coming off a strong quarter in Q2,” said Morris Young, chief executive officer. “By comparison to the year ago quarter Q3 2023, our revenue in Q3 of 2024 increased over 36 percent and we are pleased to see that every product, including raw materials, had double digit year-over-year growth. Data center-related demand remained solid, and we are anticipating new order momentum in indium phosphide substrates for photodetectors in AI applications.”

