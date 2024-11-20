AXS or CINF: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Insurance - Property and Casualty sector have probably already heard of Axis Capital (AXS) and Cincinnati Financial (CINF). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Axis Capital has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Cincinnati Financial has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that AXS has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

AXS currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.84, while CINF has a forward P/E of 23.83. We also note that AXS has a PEG ratio of 0.29. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CINF currently has a PEG ratio of 2.87.

Another notable valuation metric for AXS is its P/B ratio of 1.29. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CINF has a P/B of 1.71.

Based on these metrics and many more, AXS holds a Value grade of A, while CINF has a Value grade of C.

AXS sticks out from CINF in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that AXS is the better option right now.

