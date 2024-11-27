AXP Energy’s Strategic Shift to Gas-to-Power Operations

AXP Energy Limited (AU:AXP) has released an update.

AXP Energy Limited is set to host a shareholder briefing on December 5, 2024, to discuss their progress in gas-to-power operations at the Pathfinder Field in Colorado. The company, which operates 24 oil and gas wells, aims to convert stranded gas into power for data centers involved in high-performance computing. This strategic move positions AXP in a promising niche market, potentially boosting its appeal to investors.

