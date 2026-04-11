Axon Stock Is Selling Off, but Strong Fundamentals and a Secular Security Tailwind Could Make This Pullback a Buying Opportunity

Key Points

Axon’s share slide looks driven by profit-taking and downgrades, even as its core business trends stay strong.

Litigation over a new Arizona headquarters and Q1 results loom as key risks and catalysts for the stock.

10 stocks we like better than Axon Enterprise ›

Public safety technology is under pressure, but not necessarily for the reasons investors might expect. Explore how valuation resets, legal uncertainties, and long-term demand for security collide in this discussion, then watch the video below to see what stands out.

*This video was published on April 8, 2026.

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Should you buy stock in Axon Enterprise right now?

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Andy Cross has positions in Axon Enterprise. David Meier has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jason Moser has positions in Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.