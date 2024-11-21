News & Insights

Axon price target raised to $750 from $525 at BofA

November 21, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Axon (AXON) to $750 from $525 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Building on the strong refresh cycle of TASER10 and incremental AI/Software product releases, the firm sees Axon’s top-line growth continuing at over 25% from 2024-26, the analyst tells investors. Axon being the only FedRAMP certified digital evidence vendor leaves the company well positioned to the incoming administration’s priorities, the analyst added.

