Axon price target raised to $750 from $525 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Axon (AXON) to $750 from $525 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Building on the strong refresh cycle of TASER10 and incremental AI/Software product releases, the firm sees Axon’s top-line growth continuing at over 25% from 2024-26, the analyst tells investors. Axon being the only FedRAMP certified digital evidence vendor leaves the company well positioned to the incoming administration’s priorities, the analyst added.

