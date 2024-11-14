News & Insights

Axon awarded Federal Government contract to supply RCMP with cameras

November 14, 2024 — 04:05 pm EST

Axon (AXON) announced that, following a competitive procurement process, it has been awarded a Public Services and Procurement Canada-led contract to supply the Royal Canadian Mounted Police with Axon Body 4 body-worn cameras and digital evidence management system Axon Evidence. Once the rollout is complete, the RCMP will have deployed more than 10,000 Axon Body 4 body-worn cameras to frontline contract and federal police officers who serve communities across Canada’s rural, urban and remote locations. In addition to body-worn cameras, the RCMP is deploying Axon Evidence across its service, enabling secure storage, management and sharing of evidentiary data.

