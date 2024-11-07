AxoGen Reports Strong Q3 2024 Revenue Growth

AxoGen ( (AXGN) ) just unveiled an update.

Axogen, Inc., a leader in peripheral nerve repair solutions, reported a notable 17.9% revenue increase for Q3 2024 at $48.6 million, alongside a decrease in net loss to $1.9 million from $4.1 million in the previous year. The company’s strategic advancements include FDA acceptance of its Biologics License Application for Avance Nerve Graft and promising engagement at industry events. Axogen aims to hit the high end of its revenue and gross margin guidance while maintaining its commitment to improving nerve repair standards globally.

