News & Insights

Stocks

Axel REE Reports High-Grade Discoveries at Caladão Project

December 02, 2024 — 06:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Axel REE Ltd. (AU:AXL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Axel REE Limited has announced promising results from its channel sampling at the Caladão Project in Brazil, revealing high-grade rare earth oxide mineralization across an extensive area. The findings highlight the potential of the project to be a district-scale discovery with significant proportions of magnetic rare earth oxides present. This positions Caladão as a cost-efficient and attractive mining opportunity, reinforcing Axel’s exploration strategy.

For further insights into AU:AXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.