Axel REE Reports High-Grade Discoveries at Caladão Project

Axel REE Ltd. (AU:AXL) has released an update.

Axel REE Limited has announced promising results from its channel sampling at the Caladão Project in Brazil, revealing high-grade rare earth oxide mineralization across an extensive area. The findings highlight the potential of the project to be a district-scale discovery with significant proportions of magnetic rare earth oxides present. This positions Caladão as a cost-efficient and attractive mining opportunity, reinforcing Axel’s exploration strategy.

