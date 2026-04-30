Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Q1 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $91 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $99 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $120 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $1.254 billion from $1.262 billion last year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $91 Mln. vs. $99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $1.254 Bln vs. $1.262 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.65 Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.55 To $ 2.70

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.